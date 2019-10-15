close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

PPP protest to start from Karachi on 18th: Bilawal

Top Story

October 15, 2019

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the protest of his party against the federal government would begin on October 18 from Karachi.

Addressing a gathering here on Monday, he said: “We will send home PTI and its facilitators.” He said: “We know how to fight puppets and election rigging.” Bilawal said the PPP would also protest in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.He said only the PPP could give relief to the poor. He said the sitting government had only increased poverty, price hike and joblessness and did not give any relief to the masses.

