Tue Oct 15, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2019

Farewell arranged for KP CS

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Kohat Division Commissioner he Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah arranged a farewell function in honour of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Saleem Khanat Commissioner’s House Kohat on Monday.

Commissioner Kohat Division and DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali, Deputy Commissioner Aurakzai Wasil Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahad, DPO Kohat Wahid Mehmood, ADC Kohat Shah Nawaz, ADC Hangu Irfanullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioners Kohat, Lachi, Darra Adamkhel and other administration officers attended the function. The commissioner Kohat and DIG presented shields to the chief secretary.

