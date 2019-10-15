Kamil, Subhan into ITF Pakistan Junior World tennis quarters

KARACHI: Ahmed Kamil and Subhan bin Salik of Pakistan reached the quarter-finals of the 2nd leg of ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Monday.

In the first round of boys’ doubles category, they thrashed the duo of Hamid Israr of Pakistan and Aryan Giri from Nepal 6-1, 6-2. Huzaifa Khan and Talha Khan, another Pakistani pair, smashed the duo of Sami Zeb of Pakistan and Erkin Tootoonchi from Iran 6-1, 6-1.

The pair of Zalan Khan of Pakistan and Dong Hwan Kim of Korea beat the Pakistani duo of Abdullah Khan and Ibrahim Khan 6-3, 6-1.

The Chinese Taipei pair of Yu-Shun Lai and Chen-Yu Lu defeated the Pakistani duo of Osama Khan and Ahmed Nael 6-0, 6-2.

In the boys’ singles category first round, unseeded Lai Yu-Shun from Chinese Taipei thrashed wildcard entrant Osama Khan of Pakistan 6-1, 6-1. Kim Dong Hwan from Korea beat Zalan Khan of Pakistan 6-1, 6-3.

Sixth seed Shoaib Khan of Pakistan defeated Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan 6-2, 6-1 and Kang Gunuk from Korea smashed Hamid Israr of Pakistan 6-0, 6-1.

Giri Aryan from Nepal thrashed Abdullah Khan of Pakistan 6-0, 6-2 and fifth seed Nouman Aftab of Pakistan defeated Huzaifa Khan of Pakistan 6-0, 6-1.

Seventh seed Saqib Hayat of Pakistan won against Ibrahim Khan of Pakistan 6-3, 6-4 and Sami Zeb Khan of Pakistan overpowered Shamsutdinov Oybekmirzo from Uzbekistan 6-3, 6-2.

Ahmed Nael of Pakistan beat Yahya Luni of Pakistan 6-3, 6-0 and eighth seed Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan defeated M Hadin of Pakistan 6-1, 6-0.

Lu Chen-Yu from Chinese Taipei thrashed Hayat Jawad of Pakistan 6-0, 6-0 and Tootoonchi Moghadam from Iran won against Talha Khan 6-3, 6-3.