Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

Traders and tax

Newspost

 
October 15, 2019

For a long time now, most traders in the country have been resisting the government’s demand to get registered with the tax department. It should be obvious by now that these people have never paid any tax throughout their lives.

I suggest that the shops of these criminals should be seized and handed over to unemployed youngsters. The government will at least earn substantial revenue which would otherwise have gone into the pockets of such unscrupulous elements.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

