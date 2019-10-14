PML-N leaders hand Nawaz letter over to JUI-F chief

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz Sunday handed over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s letter to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman assuring his full support to the latter for participation in the ‘Azadi March’.

The PML-N delegation was led by senior leader Ahsan Iqbal. Party’s spokesperson Maryium Aurangzeb, and provincial chief Amir Muqam were also present. The two sides held a detailed meeting after which they addressed to a joint press conference.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman thanked the PML-N for the support to the protest march. He said he would read the letter in detail. But he was thankful that PML-N for the full support to the march for which all the opposition parties were on the same page.

He said the opposition parties would hold a joint meeting on October 15, wherein the suggestions made by the PML-N and other opposition parties would be discussed and a consensus line of action worked out. The central shura of his party would also meet on October 24 to finalise the details of the protest march.

He came down hard on the government, which he said had badly failed on all fronts, adding giving it more time was tantamount to compromising the stability and security of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said that they visited the JUI-F leadership to give them the message of the imprisoned party chief.

He said Nawaz Sharif had strictly directed the party leaders and workers to fully support and participate in the ‘Azadi March’.

The PML-N leader said Nawaz Sharif had also supported the Maulana’s demand for the government resignation. He said that the PTI government had become a security risk for the country. The more it remains in power, the more the country would make a downslide journey, he said and added the government’s foreign policy and Kashmir policies had failed outright. He also criticised the government for re-arresting Nawaz Sharif from jail and produced him in another unfounded case before the court.