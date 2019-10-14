Ali Sher lifts Fazaia squash title

ISLAMABAD: Ali Sher Khan, who is the son of former world champion Jansher Khan, won the Fazaia Zonal Squash Championship beating Rahim Abbas 3-1 in Peshawar.

Ali won the final 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 to win the title. He played some brilliant squash on his way to final and then going on to win the title. Ali Sher is currently training under the guidance of his father. Base Commander Peshawar Air Commodore Zaeem Afzal appreciated Ali Sher’s performance and hoped that he would follow the footsteps of his father.

He also urged the young players to work harder to earn name for themselves and for their country.

The Air Commodore added that PAF would continue to support squash and other sports in the country. At the end of the event he distributed prizes amongst the winners and runners-up.