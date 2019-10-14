close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 14, 2019

6,394 PSVs issued fitness certificate

Islamabad

A
APP
October 14, 2019

Islamabad :To ensure the commuter’s safety in the federal capital, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued around 6,394 fitness certificates to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) during on-going year. As many as 3,471 PSVs were also issued route permits during said period to facilitate the local traveller to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told this agency.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad