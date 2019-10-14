6,394 PSVs issued fitness certificate

Islamabad :To ensure the commuter’s safety in the federal capital, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued around 6,394 fitness certificates to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) during on-going year. As many as 3,471 PSVs were also issued route permits during said period to facilitate the local traveller to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told this agency.