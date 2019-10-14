Four food units sealed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday carried out a special drive to check pickle and murabba production units across Punjab and sealed four production units.

The PFA teams sealed four production units and stopped the production of two units as well as served 107 warning notices for over failure to meet the food laws. PFA Director Gen Capt (R) M Usman said the food safety teams also imposed heave fines on 26 food business operators and seized over 3,500kg unwholesome food during the operation. Meanwhile, the teams confiscated 2,640kg murabba as there were thick layers of fungus on it, 873kg expired pickle and a huge quantity of loose colours and spices also. PFA teams examined total 144 units throughout the province in a daylong operation, including 82 units in Lahore, 29 in Rawalpindi, 26 in Multan and seven units in Muzaffargarh zone. PFA also warned 107 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition according to the PFA laws. The PFA director general said the PFA had sealed the units for using chemically contaminated rotten fruits and vegetables in the preparation of murabba and pickle. The teams also witnessed poor hygienic condition, poor storage system and an abundance of flies and dead mosquitoes on hazardous murabba which was preserved in non-food grade drums.