'PUC won’t take part in any sit-in'

LAHORE :Pakistan Ulema Council will not participate in any sit-in protests. Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) will foil every bid relating to make anarchy and chaos in the country, said Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The meeting of Pakistan Ulema Council Central Executive Body held here Sunday in the chair of PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council opined that the government and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman should settle all the issues amicably. The country cannot afford any confronting situation.

After the meeting of PUC Central Executive Body, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a Press Conference along with Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem and other scholars, lauded the decision taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for making reconciliation efforts between confronting Muslim countries. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi underlined that Pakistan Ulema Council did not believe in confrontational politics; therefore, it would not participate in any sit-in protest. He demanded the government and opposition political parties settle their differences amicably adding that participants of Raiwind Congregation would also be affected because of would-be sit-in protest of JUI-F and other political parties.

Tahir Ashrafi also announced observing the month of Rabiul Awal and Rabiul Sani as months of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Muhammad (PBUH).

Expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir, Tahir Ashrafi announced that Pakistan Ulema Council would continue its efforts to highlight miseries of Kashmiris by sending the party delegates all over Islamic world to highlight challenges of Kashmiri Muslims.

The party’s executive body also expressed condolences on demise of the mothers of Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Maulana Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarwi. The party also elected Maulana Ayub Safdar and Maulana Zubair Abid as its Central Vice-Chairman, Maulana Abubakar Shah as Adviser to party’s Punjab president and Maualan Yasir Alvi Divisional Vice-President of Faisalabad.