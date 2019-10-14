PS-11 Larkana by-polls on Oct 17

SUKKUR: The Provincial Election Commissioner, Javed Khan, has said the PS-11 Larkana by-election will be held on 17th October and it is the responsibility of the election commission to make the electoral process fair and transparent. Talking to the media persons at the deputy commissioner Larkana office, Javed Khan said the commission aimed to provide congenial electoral environment for the voters to elect their candidate. The district election commissioner briefed that as many as 11 candidates were contesting in the PS-11 Larkana by-election. He said nine out of 11 are contesting the election as independent candidates.