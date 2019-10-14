Jihad is only way to liberate IOK: Sirajul Haq

KARACHI: Waging Jihad is the only answer to liberate the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan, while addressing the Azadi Kashmir Convention near Hakeem Saeed Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said that the nation is ready to liberate IOK but Islamabad is still snoozing.

The Pakistan government should call a joint session of parliament and opposition on Kashmir but announcing that crossing the Line of Control by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be a mistake by the people of Pakistan is not justified, he said.

He said that Kashmiris were offered employment and funds of billions by Indian Priemer Nanendra Modi were offered but it is not a war for economy, it is struggle for just freedom of Kashmiris, Siraj-ul-Haq maintained.

Political parties’ leaders and opposition were not called to discuss on Kashmir issue by government yet, he lamented.The Imran Khan government failed to provide employment, education and home to the people of country but government provided them ‘Fee Kitchen’ facility.

White-collar people have now been forced to form queue before Free Kitchen only due to the poor policies of the government, he maintained.Will you will hand over the Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and other state owned entities to China, Sirajul Haq asked the government.

In Afghanistan, the NATO forces have now come to terms and facing resistance and the same would happen with Kashmir where Indian forces would have to leave and Kashmiris would get freedom as a result.

This is why because youth of Pakistan and Kashmir is determined to go to any extent for Kashmir freedom.Sirajul Haq asked the army chief to wage ‘Jihad’ against the Indian forces and government.

“Our people are brave and Allah would definitely help those who wanted to wage jihad,” he said.It is time to take concerted measures by the government for liberation of Kashmir as people of Kashmir are looking at Pakistan and its people.

The youth of Pakistan and as well as Karachi are vibrant and they have the courage to face all odds.Islami Jamiat Talba Nazim-e-Ala Muhammad Amir, JI Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussain Mahenti, Karachi Ameer JI Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman, IJT Karachi Nazim Muhammad Umer and others also addressed on the occasion.