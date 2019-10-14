Aisam, Gonzalez unseeded in European Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez are unseeded in the European Open to be held in Antwerp, Belgium, which starts on Monday (today). Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 55th and 58th, respectively, are drawn against the unseeded Italian duo of Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori in the first round of men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 championship.