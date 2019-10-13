close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

‘Doctors should be concerned about patient rights’

Lahore

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said his party values the ongoing struggle of doctors regarding MTI Act but doctors should also be concerned about the rights of patients as the whole health system revolves around patients.

If the patients are left helpless, it is the incompetence of the system, he said.

A democratic system aimed for progress and prosperity of people but what kind of self-created democratic system was this where millions of rupees were wasted by postponing the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly that functions on taxes of people, he questioned. “I will not call it democracy but the worst form of civil dictatorship. He expressed these views in a conversation with the party workers and leadership.

