Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

Due process

Newspost

 
October 13, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Due process as faith’ (October 12) by Babar Sattar. The writer has highlighted the weaknesses in our judicial system, defects in investigations, NAB’s high-handedness etc. He failed to mention the unreported similar cases happening on a daily basis. We all know what is wrong with our judicial system, investigations and final trials. No society can tolerate shooting an innocent person and then getting away, in fact such people must be made example in shortest possible time.

The London riots took place between 6 and 11 August, 2011; more than 3000 persons were arrested and 1000 were sent to jail after summary trial. Compare this with our system; we waste time while collecting evidence and justice gets delayed beyond acceptable limits. The writer has rightly summed up that our justice system’s key problem is that it exists as facilitator of the state as opposed to protector of citizens and till the existing system is buried even angels will fail.

Lt-Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi

