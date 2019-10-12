close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

Haniya, Ameer reach Jr Tennis final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2019

LAHORE: Ameer Mazari and Haniya Minhas cruised into the title clash of the PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship 2019 after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

In the U-10 semifinals, Haniya Minhas played superb tennis against Ismail Aftab and outclassed him 8-0. She was in sublime form and played some outstanding shorts from baseline and kept his opponent under enormous pressure to fully dominate him and win the semifinal encounter in great style.

In the second semifinal, Ameer Mazari once again dominated his rival stylish and promising young talent Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-2. Ameer, much experienced than his young opponent, didn’t allow Zohaib to play freely and utilized his wide experience to overcome spirited Zohaib 8-2.

Earlier in U-10 quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari thrashed Xeerak Mustafa 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik outlasted Harris Bajwa 8-0, Ismail Aftab toppled Zohaib Chohan 8-0 and Haniya Minhas thumped Omer Jawad 8-2. The final will take place today (Saturday) here at PLTA courts at 3:30pm. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports