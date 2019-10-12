World Junior Tennis: Huzaifa, Shoaib annex doubles crown

ISLAMABAD: Top seed local pair, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK)/Shoaib Khan (PAK) annexed ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis doubles title with an easy straight set win over Korean pair of Dong Hwan KIM (KOR)/Min-Joon KIM (KOR) at.Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex, Friday.

In girls doubles Aysegul Mert (TUR) paring with Arina Valitova (RUS) got better of Iranian pair Khanloo Mahta (IRI)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) to win the title. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK)/Shoaib Khan (PAK) defeated Korean pair in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to live up to their billing. The first set score went up to 3-3 when Huzaifa held on his own serve and then broke 8th game of Min Joon to build 5-3 lead. Shoaib Khan then held on to his serve to win the first set at 6-3.

In the second set the score went up to 4-4 all. Shaoib and Huzaifa combined in to break 9th game of Min Joon and won the second set at 6-4. The match lasted 1 hour two minutes. Husnain Mehmood supervised the boys double final.

Boys singles and girls singles finals will be played Saturday. Salim Saifullah Khan President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) on the occasion greeted Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan on winning doubles title.

Results: Boys doubles final: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK)/Shoaib Khan (PAK) bt Dong Hwan KIM (KOR)/Min-Joon KIM (KOR) 6-3, 6-4

Girls doubles final: Aysegul Mert (TUR)/ Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Khanloo Mahta (IRI)/Safi Meshkatolzahra (IRI) 6-2, 6-3.