Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Erasing hunger

Newspost

 
October 12, 2019

This refers to the article 'Will the Langar erase the hunger?' (Oct 11) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. Unlike certain cynical views appearing on social media, the writer has posed certain genuine questions on the effectiveness of this initiative. While I don't doubt the good intentions behind this initiative, my concern is that the majority of the people who avail the facility of free meals on langars are not malnourished.

Thus the cost and efforts devoted to this otherwise noble cause may end up as a futile exercise. For poverty alleviation, the government should invest money and efforts to provide food items at affordable rates instead of frittering away the resources on unsustainable projects.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

