IHC dismisses Musharraf plea to drop Rashid Ghazi murder FIR

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court on Thursday dismissed former President Pervez Musharraf plea to drop FIR against him in the murder case of Abdul Rashid Ghazi in Lal Masjid operation in 2007.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition of former President Pervez Musharraf. His lawyer filed a plea in court seeking cancellation of FIR against his client.

During hearing Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the case was filed against Pervez Musharraf in 2013. Why the trial is not completed yet, he asked from the prosecution lawyers.

Justice Minallah remarked that former President Pervez Musharraf is already proclaimed offender by the courts how could this court drops FIR against him. “The case can move forward when he returns back in the country,” he remarked.