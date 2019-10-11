Huzaifa, Kim enter final of ITF World Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Local hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman made it to the final of ITF Pakistan World Ranking Junior Tennis Championship with straight sets win over compatriot Shoaib Khan here at the S. Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex Thursday.

Huzaifa beat Shoaib 6-3, 6-3 to set up final date against Korean Dong Hwan Kim, who showed no mercy in beating his country boy Min-Joon Kim (Korea) 6-3, 6-1. Both will be seen in action in the final to be played tomorrow (Saturday).

In girls’ final, top seed Turkey’s Aysegul Mert and second seed Russian Arina Valitova made it to the final.

Aysegul struggled hard to win her match against talented Soo Ha Jang (Korea). Both players exhibited excellent tennis right from the beginning. A beautiful combination of cross-court and down the line shots were witnessed during the match.

Results: Boys’ singles semi-finals: Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) bt Min-Joon KIM (KOR) 6-3, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Shoaib Khan (PAK) 6-3, 6-3.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 7-5, 6-0; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) 6-4, 6-1.

Boys’ doubles semi-finals: Shoaib Khan (PAK) & Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Muhammad Nauman Aftab (PAK) & Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Dong Hwan KIM (KOR) & Min-Joon KIM (KOR) Luca bt Emanuel Knese (GER) & Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ doubles semi-finals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) & Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Ji Woo Choi (KOR) & Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; Mahta Khanlool (IRI) & Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) bt Aliya Abbas (MDA) & Clemence Thouard (FRA) 6-1, 6-4.