Peshawar bag Cholistan Blind Cricket trophy

LAHORE: Peshawar Panthers defeated Bahawalpur Deers by seven runs in the final to clinch the Cholistan Blind Cricket 2019 trophy played at Abbasiya sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to information received here, Bahawalpur Deers won the toss and put Peshawar Panthers into bat. Openers Muhammad Akram and Badar Munir played aggressive strokes, but Badar Munir’s wicket proved a turning point, he was caught by Matiullah on the bowling of Shafiullah. He made 47 runs off 28 balls. Mohsin Khan and M Akram couldn’t last longer, Akram got out after scoring 42 runs. Mohsin made the 7. At this point Peshawar was in sort of troubles, but the B1 batsmen took responsibility and scored 43 runs in last 3 overs that helped Peshawar to post competitive total of 190 runs on the board for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. M Ayyaz made quick 30 runs and M Shahzaib made 17 runs off 7 balls. M Asif was the successful bowler; he took 2 wickets. Shafiullah, Babar and Sajid claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Bahawalpur’s M Rashid and Matiullah made the good use of fielding restriction overs and played freely. Till the 15th over, the game was in the favour of Bahawalpur but couple of tight overs changed the situation.

Required 24 in last 2 overs then 12 runs in the last over with 7 wickets in hand, Bahawalpur was right in the hunt, but M Akram, the 44 years old veteran, used all his rich experience and bowled the last over beautifully, he gave only 4 runs by taking 2 big caught and bowled wickets of Haroon Khan and Shafiullah. M Rashid’s 80 runs off 57 balls and Matiullah’s 70 runs off 52 ball went in vain for Bahawalpur as they made 183 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

M Akram was declared Man of the Match. Men of the Tournaments were M Idrees Saleem in B1 Category, Badar Munir in B2 Category and M Rashid in B3 Category.

Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Blind Council (PBCC), Syed M Salman Tariq Bokhari, Director Marketing PBCC, the Officials of District Government of Rahim Yar Khan distributed prizes amongst the players.