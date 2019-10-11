JI won’t join JUI-F march, but will offer political backing

PESHAWAR: Though the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) isn’t actively participating in the JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March,’ it has announced political and moral support to the anti-government protest.

The JI has refrained from joining hands with the other opposition parties in launching any joint drive against the ruling PTI. The JI has made it clear it would pursue active political struggle from own platform. “Staging protest against government policies is the basic constitutional right of JUI-F and other political forces.

The government as per its earlier commitment should provide them with a container, food and other facilities,” said Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, provincial president of the JI, while talking to The News. He said the JI would continue supporting the opposition parties for just and legal causes.

The JI leader added his party would use own platform for active political struggle. “You may have seen the major political activity of the JI on every Sunday in different cities of the country on Kashmir issue,” he said. Maulana Fazlur Rahman had recently made a witty comment during a press conference. “The JI people are our friends and they would keep praying for us,” he had remarked.