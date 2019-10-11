close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
AFP
October 11, 2019

Former tennis player Andres Gimeno dies at 82

Sports

AFP
October 11, 2019

MADRID: Andres Gimeno, the oldest male French Open champion in the Open era, has died at the age of 82, the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) announced on Wednesday.

Gimeno´s biggest achievement was winning Roland Garros aged 34 in 1972 but he also reached the Australian Open final in 1969 and the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 1970. "One of the iconic figures of Spanish tennis, Andres Gimeno, died on Wednesday in Barcelona at the age of 82 after a long illness," read a statement from the RFET.

"The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation wants to express its condolences to both his family and relatives." World number two Rafael Nadal, a 12-time Roland Garros champion, wrote on Twitter that Gimeno had been a "pioneer" for the sport in Spain.

"I have just been told the sad news of the death of #AndresGimeno," Nadal wrote. "Without doubt one of the pioneers of tennis in Spain and a great athlete. Heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP."

