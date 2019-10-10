Woman killed, 3 children injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By our Correspondent
MULTAN: A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three children. According to Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, the incident took place near MA Jinnah School where roof of a house caved in. The cause of roof collapse could not be ascertained yet. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from debris. As a result, Samreen Bibi (40) found dead under the debris while eight-year-old Aqdas, 12-year-old Husnain and 14-year-old Hassan sustained multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital.
