close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 10, 2019

Woman killed, 3 children injured in roof collapse

National

 
October 10, 2019

By our Correspondent

MULTAN: A roof of a house collapsed here on Wednesday, killing a woman and injuring three children. According to Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, the incident took place near MA Jinnah School where roof of a house caved in. The cause of roof collapse could not be ascertained yet. Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims from debris. As a result, Samreen Bibi (40) found dead under the debris while eight-year-old Aqdas, 12-year-old Husnain and 14-year-old Hassan sustained multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan