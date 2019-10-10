close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 10, 2019

Notices served on violators of building rules

National

A
APP
October 10, 2019

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 20 notices to the building rules violators during last seven days. The operation against illegal construction on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified. According to RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood, RCB Land Branch taking strict action against illegal constructions issued notices to the building rules violators under sections 185 and 256 in Westridge, Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road, Afshan Colony, Range Road and other areas. He advised the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan