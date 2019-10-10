Plot quota

Retired employees of semi-autonomous departments seek the intervention of the prime minister of Pakistan regarding the step-motherly treatment meted out by the bureaucracy. Only a few of them have been allotted plots in Islamabad due to a highly restricted quota.

The homeowners of autonomous bodies are denied the concession of paying 50 percent property tax allowed to civil servants by the CDA. Government servants of autonomous bodies perform the same duties as civil servants. They demand Insaf from Tehreek-e-Insaf.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad