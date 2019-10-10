Alyssa Healy’s ton secures record-breaking Australia victory

BRISBANE: Australia continued their dominant showing against Sri Lanka, defeating them by nine wickets in the third ICC Women’s Championship One-day International to go past the previous women’s record streak of 17 wins, set by Belinda Clark’s Australian team in 1999.

Australia’s bowlers were on point once again, hunting collectively to keep Sri Lanka in check despite Chamari Athapaththu’s superb century.

Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt picked up two wickets apiece, while Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey and Delissa Kimmince took one each to restrict the visitors to 195-8 on Wednesday in Brisbane.

The target of 196 was made light work of by Alyssa Healy, who scored a blistering 112* off just 76 deliveries, evoking memories of her record 148* in the third T20I from last week.

The win was another testament to Australia’s dominance in the 50-over format. They’ve won all of their 18 most recent ODIs, including clean sweeps against tough oppositions such as India and England in their backyards. The previous record streak in women’s ODIs was achieved by Clark’s team between 1997 and 1999.