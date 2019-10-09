Asia’s largest bio-science park planned

Islamabad :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday announced the development of a modern bio-science park in his native city, Jehlum, calling it the largest of its kind in Asia.

He was speaking at a signing ceremony for technical collaboration between Ministry for Science and Technology and Alsons Group and Tatsuno Corporation, Japan to develop “Software and Automation Solutions”.

The minister said the use of technology contributed to the success of any business but the development of the sector was neglected in the past.

The minister welcomed emerging Japanese technology in the fields of Oil and Gas and said we only heard of Japanese technology everywhere in the country when we were growing up.

He said Philips is a big name and its contribution in developing and manufacturing lights in Pakistan is for the benefit of the country.

“The present government has taken effective measures for curbing malpractices of money laundering and under-invoicing and opened new avenues in the import business,” he said.

The minister underlined the need for producing new jobs through promoting the private sector.

He said the government was introducing a mobile payment system that would replace the requirement to show identity cards for shopping purposes.

“Your mobile phone will act as your Identity Card in future”, he said.

Earlier, the minister signed an agreement with a representative from Alsons Group and Tatsuno Corporation, Japan for technical collaboration to develop `Software and Automation Solutions’.