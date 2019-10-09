‘Barhta Pakistan’ brings novel solutions for development

Islamabad :In order to carry out environment friendly and sustainability-oriented initiatives in Pakistan’s cities and catalyse innovative ideas, a program titled 'Barhta Pakistan' was launched on Tuesday.

Launched by The Asia Foundation Pakistan Office, in partnership with Teamup and National Incubation Centre, the programme announced a nation-wide business plan challenge.

Following the business plan challenge, 10 teams founded by young entrepreneurs hailing from different regions of Pakistan were shortlisted, and presented to an audience comprising of private and public sector leaders. The winning teams were given seed grants worth Rs500,000 to kick-start their entrepreneurial ideas.

Malik Amin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Hammad Azhar, Minister of Economic Affairs and Syed Shabahat Ali Shah, CEO National Information Technology Board and Chairman Ignite National Technology Fund were the keynote speakers at the event.

Eminent leadership from the private sector, public sector such as Zouhair Khaliq member PM’s task force on Ehsan Gul, Head of Experimentation UNDP, Kashmala Kakakhel Climate Finance Expert and Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General Pakistan Environment Protection Agency and the diplomatic circle were also present. The aim of The Asia Foundation Barhta Pakistan program is to make Pakistan’s cities more sustainable. In broad terms, this means that our cities should be pollution free; business conducive; climate change adaptable; and, technologically advanced. While giving his keynote, Malik Amin Aslam said, “Fighting climate change and saving the environment is one of the key mandates of the current government.