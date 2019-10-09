Senate body passes ‘Counter Terrorism Bill’ with slight change

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Tuesday passed the ‘Counter Terrorism Bill’ unanimously with slight amendments.

While it rejected the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill with the view that there cannot be diverse punishments for the same crime. The Senate’s Committee on Interior held its meeting Tuesday with the chair of its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and expressed grief over the loss of more than 40 precious lives in the earthquake in Kashmir on 24th September, 2019 and prayed for departed souls and offered Fateha.

The committee also observed the 14th anniversary of the martyrs of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 and Fateha was also offered for the victims.

At the outset, Rehman Malik strongly condemned the ongoing Indian forces’ brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and moved a resolution which was unanimously passed by the Committee.

The resolution states, “The Senate Standing Committee on Interior strongly condemns the unprecedented brutalities, 65 days long cruel curfew, violation of human rights, use of force, live ammunition and pellet guns by Indian armed forces against unarmed people of Kashmir who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination under 11 resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.”

The committee demands the United Nations to compel the Indian government to immediately lift the curfew in IOK and constitute a high powered Inquiry Commission to investigate human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee demands immediate release of all arrested or detained Kashmiri leaders, professionals and activities including the abducted young boys.

This committee demands that the government of Pakistan should move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) demanding the announcement of timeline for the plebiscite in Kashmir to ensure the implementation of earlier resolutions duly passed by United Nations Security Council.

The Committee unanimously adopted that the prime minister of Pakistan may call an APC only on Kashmir issue to frame way forward with consensus of all political parties. ” The Committee and the whole nation show full solidarity with the Kashmiri people for their cause of self-determination.

Rehman Malik also regretted the callous attitude of most Islamic states towards IOK and atrocities therein.

While taking up the public petition of Safe City Islamabad, the Rehman Malik was of the view that Nadra must try to accommodate the sacked employees of Safe City Project.

This matter has been pended till next meeting of the Committee with the direction to submit a detail report on the matter.