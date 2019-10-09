Nine abducted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as nine persons, including six women, were abducted from various parts of the district. Police spokesman said Tuesday that 11-year-old Ali Asghar was kidnapped from Chak 69-RB when he was going to mosque whereas elderly aged man Ghulam Muhammad was abducted from Chak 97-RB. Similarly, Shamim Bibi was abducted from Chak 73-RB, Nasreen Bibi from Chak 431, Rehana Bibi from Chak 215 Jaranwala Road, Farwa Bibi from Chak 188-RB, Ms Nazish Arshad from Chak 21-GB and 10-year-old Naeem was kidnapped from Shadi Pura Batala Colony.