Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Nine abducted in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD: As many as nine persons, including six women, were abducted from various parts of the district. Police spokesman said Tuesday that 11-year-old Ali Asghar was kidnapped from Chak 69-RB when he was going to mosque whereas elderly aged man Ghulam Muhammad was abducted from Chak 97-RB. Similarly, Shamim Bibi was abducted from Chak 73-RB, Nasreen Bibi from Chak 431, Rehana Bibi from Chak 215 Jaranwala Road, Farwa Bibi from Chak 188-RB, Ms Nazish Arshad from Chak 21-GB and 10-year-old Naeem was kidnapped from Shadi Pura Batala Colony.

