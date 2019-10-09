close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

US House body asks India to lift restrictions in IHK

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Affairs Committee of United States House of Representatives has asked India to lift the communication blackout in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

In a statement, the committee said, "India’s communication blackout in Kashmir is having a devastating impact on the lives and welfare of Kashmiris. "It’s time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris the same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen," it added.

