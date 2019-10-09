Younis, Akhtar slam Pak performance in T20s

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan and pacer Shoaib Akhtar mocked the national team for their unimaginative performance against the second string of Sri Lanka. Both were not happy with the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side’s effort as the hosts lost the second T20I match by 34 runs to go down 0-2 in the three-match series. A depleted Sri Lankan side led by stand-in skipper Dasun Shanaka proved too hot to handle for Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, as the visitors humbled the hosts in their own backyard.

Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by 35 runs in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series to attain an unassailable 2-0 lead, making it two consecutive wins in two games against the number one ranked T20I side in the world. Batsmen, as well as bowlers, failed to show up for Pakistan as the visitors got better of them to clinch series after losing in ODIs.

They said they were surprised to see the timid brand of cricket and called for changes in the backroom staff, aiming a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for handing unchallenged power to newly-appointed head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. In a video on Akhtar’s YouTube channel, the former pacer and Khan called for better talent scouting system in Pakistan, citing India’s example - where talent is available in plenty with a host of youngsters coming up the ranks.

“Pakistan cricket will never improve by giving one person the entire power and responsibility. You can save money by appointing one person as Coach and selector, but the thing will only improve when the board will look for people who have an eye for the talent,” said Akhtar in the video. He also cited the example of how former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has taken charge in Bengal cricket and continues to contribute by nurturing upcoming talent.

Younis gave the example for batting great Rahul Dravid’s contributions after retiring from professional cricket. Dravid, who served as the head coach of the Indian U-19 side, is currently the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he helps youngsters transit from domestic teams to the national side. Both Akhtar and Khan insisted that the PCB should utilise former players and get their services if required in order to revive Pakistan cricket.