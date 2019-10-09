close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

PTI can’t improve any sector: Siraj

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criticism of the masses and calling them impatient was tantamount to admitting his own government’s failure which was causing unrest among people.

It seems the PTI government cannot improve any sector even if it rules for 100 years, he claimed in a statement from Mansoora on Tuesday. Siraj claimed Imran Khan’s government was pushing the country towards further decline due to lack of planning and wrong policies.

