AC Milan set to sack coach Giampaolo: reports

MILAN: AC Milan are set to sack coach Marco Giampaolo after a dreadful start to the season, according to multiple reports in Italy on Tuesday.
The former European giants are 13th in Serie A -- three points above the relegation zone. Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former Sampdoria boss has suffered four defeats in his first seven games, including a 2-0 loss to city rivals Inter.
Former Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti is the 18-time Italian champions´ first choice to replace Giampaolo, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.
