Child murdered after abuse in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A child was murdered after abuse in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police station.

Police said that Ibrahim Niazi (4) s/o Hameedullah, a resident of village Bettian, went missing from his house on Saturday.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain and reported the matter to police. Later, Ibrahim was found murdered near the cattle pen. Police have handed over the body to the heirs after medical report and started investigation.

Six shops gutted: Six shops were gutted when a gas cylinder exploded on Jhang Road in the jurisdiction of Tehkhanawala police station.

Police said that Bahauddin, a resident of Nehang village, was decanting gas in his shop when the cylinder exploded.

As a result, fire broke out which engulfed six shops, including Hafiz Karyana shop, Qadri Karyana shop, Adil general store and Zafar clothes whereas a motorcycle-rickshaw and three motorbikes were also burnt.

Fire brigade and Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and controlled the ablaze. Police have registered a case against the shopkeeper.

Three cops dismissed: DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera has dismissed three police officials, including an

assistant sub-inspector (ASI), on the charges of corruption and misuse of power.

DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera sacked ASI Manzar Abbas and constables Farhan Nazar and Irfan.

The DPO also demoted SI Muhammad Iqbal to the rank of ASI after charges of corruption against him proved. DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that the drive against corruption would continue in the Police Department.

Murderer gets life term: District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Monday awarded life term to an accused involved in a murder case registered with Mitha Tiwana police station.

Accused Liaqat Ali s/o Ibrahim, a resident of Mitha Tiwana (Khushab), along with his sister Aasia Bibi murdered his wife Sarwari Bibi by giving electric shock over family disputes in 2018.

The police registered a case against the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.

After completion of the arguments, the Judge awarded 25-year jail imprisonment along with a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 as compensation money to the culprit Liaqat Ali.

The court acquitted co-accused Aasia Bibi giving her the benefit of the doubt.