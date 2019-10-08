Livestock farmers back ‘Azadi March’

PESHAWAR: The Livestock Farmers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced support to Azadi March on October 27, saying a large number of farmers would protest against the sitting government which they believed was inefficient and corrupt.

The office-bearers of the association including president Asif Khan and others said they had presented farmers problems to the government but the authorities did not pay any attention to the issues.

They said the commissioners and authorities failed to fix the prices of milk even though the rate was fixed by the technical committee which had been constituted by the chief secretary.

They vowed to strengthen the hands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The office-bearers said all arrangements would be finalised in a meeting for the October 27 protest.

Additional charge

The provincial government has authorised Muhammad Naeem (PMS BS-18), Director (Fee Registration), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Private Schools.

Regulatory Authority to hold additional charge of the post of director (Admin), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Private School Regulatory Authority, till further orders. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nine police officers transferred

Nine police officers were transferred and assigned fresh postings on Monday.

A notification issued from the Central Police Officer said that Hassan Jehangir was posted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hayatabad.

Khanzeb was posted ASP Chamkani, Waqar Azeem was posted ASP Takht Bhai in Mardan.

Danyal Ahmad Javed was posted as ASP Saddar Kohat and Awais Shafiq ASP Mirpur Abbottabad.

Besides, Mohammad Altaf was posted DSP Cantt Abbottabad, Mohammad Yaseen DSP Galiyat and Mohammad Javed DSP Ghazi Haripur. DSP Hayatabad Haider Ali was closed to the Central Police Office.