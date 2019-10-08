Probe against PPP MNA for land grabbing

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has launched an investigation against PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar for his alleged involvement in land grabbing. The NAB wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner Ghotki to submit revenue records of 2,030 acres of land allegedly grabbed by PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar. The MNA, according to NAB, constructed his residence and a farmhouse on the same land in Taluka Khangarh, when he was the minister for sports. The Deputy Director, NAB Sukkur, Baqa Muhammad, directed DC Ghotki to provide revenue record of 176 acres of land in possession of Sardar Bangal Khan, which was gifted by his brother Sardar Mahar.

Meanwhile, the NAB Sukkur summoned 22 revenue administrative officers (Mukhtiarkar) from Larkana on October 15 to probe their alleged involvement in abuse of power, including illegal allotment of state lands, manipulation of revenue records and issuance of illegal sales certificates.

The Additional Director, NAB Sukkur, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, summoned Larkana Division’s revenue officers including Dokri, Baqrani, Larkana, Ratodero, Qambar Shahdadkot, Warrih, Meero Khan, Naseerabad, Kubo Saeed Khan, Sajawal, Gharhi Yasin, Khanpur, Lakhi, Shikarpur, Gharhi Khairo, Jacobabad, Thulh, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tanghwani.