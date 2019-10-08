close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Probe against PPP MNA for land grabbing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur has launched an investigation against PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar for his alleged involvement in land grabbing. The NAB wrote a letter to Deputy Commissioner Ghotki to submit revenue records of 2,030 acres of land allegedly grabbed by PPP MNA Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar. The MNA, according to NAB, constructed his residence and a farmhouse on the same land in Taluka Khangarh, when he was the minister for sports. The Deputy Director, NAB Sukkur, Baqa Muhammad, directed DC Ghotki to provide revenue record of 176 acres of land in possession of Sardar Bangal Khan, which was gifted by his brother Sardar Mahar.

Meanwhile, the NAB Sukkur summoned 22 revenue administrative officers (Mukhtiarkar) from Larkana on October 15 to probe their alleged involvement in abuse of power, including illegal allotment of state lands, manipulation of revenue records and issuance of illegal sales certificates.

The Additional Director, NAB Sukkur, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, summoned Larkana Division’s revenue officers including Dokri, Baqrani, Larkana, Ratodero, Qambar Shahdadkot, Warrih, Meero Khan, Naseerabad, Kubo Saeed Khan, Sajawal, Gharhi Yasin, Khanpur, Lakhi, Shikarpur, Gharhi Khairo, Jacobabad, Thulh, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tanghwani.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan