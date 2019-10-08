Al-Azizia case: IHC postpones hearing on Nawaz’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday postponed proceedings into a petition pertaining to the Al-Azizia Reference and Judge Arshad Malik video case, according to reports. The petition had been filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which he had asked the court to review his sentencing in the Al-Azizia case in light of new information that had come to light. ­