Jansher discusses squash promotion with Ansari

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan who keeps on hunting and exploring fresh avenues for budding squash players met Commandant Frontier Constabulary (FC) Moazzam Jah Ansari at Frontier Constabulary Headquarter Peshawar who assured him of not only reviving FC team but launching the national event in coming future.

Talking to The News after the meeting, Jansher said the FC Commandant very graciously agreed to revive department team and also assured of tking more steps for squash promotion.“I am pleased to share with you that FC Commandant Moazzam Jah Ansari has promised to reestablish FC squash team. The department was contributing a lot for the squash development during the days when I was playing at junior level. I also represented FC in some of the national tournaments when I started my professional career. However, ten years the department disbanded the team. Moazzam Jah Ansari during the meeting promised me to reestablish the team and to restart backing and supporting youth activities in the game. At the same time the department is also planning to introduce a national event. The new event that is to be launched soon would help generate interest of the game amongst youth,” Jansher said.

A few months back, the Frontier Corp also agreed with the former champion to launch the national event.“It is very encouraging news for the promotion of squash event in the country. The two events would greatly help improve the game’s standard in the country.”

Moazzam Jah Ansari during the meeting appreciated Jansher Khan’s role in maintaining Pakistan supremacy in squash world during his playing days. “Jansher was the last world beaters Pakistan has produced. Even after his retirement Jansher is working for the promotion of squash in the country in general and in province in particular.”

He assured Jansher Khan that Frontier Constabulary will continue playing its role for promoting and backing squash activities in the province.Jansher said that that support and backing for sports especially squash by Frontier Constabulary and Armed Forces would go a long way in grooming future world beaters.“The interest you have shown in squash promotion would definitely inject fresh interest amongst squash youth in the province,” Jansher during his meeting told Moazzam Jah Ansari.