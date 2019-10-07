Three dead in accidents

MALAKWAL: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday. Faisal of Fattowala was on his way to Phalia on a bike with his uncle Mushtaq when a speeding van coming from opposite side crushed them to death near Thakkar Kalaan. In another incident, a woman was crossing a road when a speeding vehicle hit her at Kakoowal, leaving her dead on the spot.