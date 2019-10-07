28,700kg food items discarded

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday discarded 28,700kg unwholesome food items as the stock of all the companies of which samples failed in a sampling campaign was removed from the market.

PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman said the authority discarded 17,300kg spices of different brands besides 11,400kg sauces and ketchup. He said all the stock was seized by PFA's food safety teams after removing from it from the market.

He said the spurious food material was discarded according to the eco-friendly policy. He said the PFA had always gaven importance to environmental protection while discarding unwholesome and adulterated food products.

Quality dental education: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that international standards in dental education institutions in the province must be ensured at any cost.

She stated this while addressing in seminar held by a private medical and dental college here. The aspects of dental diseases and cure were discussed in the session. The minister said doctors in the field of dentistry should introduce advanced studies. Dental treatment in the southern areas is very important, she stated. She said best dental treatment was available in all government hospitals of Punjab. “We are going to start an awareness programme in the teaching institutions about dental deceases. Parents should make their children used to brushing their teeth in routine, the minister said.

hospital inspected: A 20-bed makeshift hospital at Qaddafi Stadium has been set up where all necessary medical facilities are available and arrangements have been made to meet any kind of emergency.

Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar visited the hospital. On the occasion, he said a pharmacy, an operation theatre and a laboratory CBC have been established where the facility for diagnosing dengue patients has also been provided.

He said 45 doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been deputed in the hospital at Qaddafi Stadium. He inspected the hospital along with Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique. He expressed satisfaction over facilities at the hospital.