Banned drug

Despite Valsartan being banned in many countries, it is being freely prescribed and sold in Pakistan. It is the chief ingredient in hypertension medications like Extor and Avsar
The Drug Regulatory Authority should investigate and confiscate all medicines containing Valsartan immediately.
Shakir Lakhani
Karachi
