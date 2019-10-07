close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 7, 2019

Banned drug

Newspost

 
October 7, 2019

Despite Valsartan being banned in many countries, it is being freely prescribed and sold in Pakistan. It is the chief ingredient in hypertension medications like Extor and Avsar

The Drug Regulatory Authority should investigate and confiscate all medicines containing Valsartan immediately.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost