Mon Oct 07, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Daniel Webb top seed in J-5 International Junior Tennis

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

KARACHI: Daniel Webb from Great Britain with ITF ranking of 420 is the top seed in J-5 International Junior Tennis Championship which begins at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad from Monday (today).

Huzafia Abdul Rehman from Pakistan is the second seed. International players from 15 countries have reached Islamabad and personally signed-in with referee of the tournament. In the boys event, 30 players signed in whereas three players received wild card entries.

Kim Min Joon from South Korea is third seed and Knese Luca Emanuel from Germany is fourth seed. Pakistan’s Nouman Aftab, Shoaib Khan, Saqib Hayat, and Ahmed Kamil have been seeded fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

In the girls’ event, 18 players reported for sign-in with the referee. The first round of matches of both the categories will be played from Monday.

