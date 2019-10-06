close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Developing Squad down Oman 7-0

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Amjad Ali Khan scored hat-trick on penalty corners as Pakistan Developing Squad outplayed Oman 7-0 in the fourth and last hockey match at the National Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Watched by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Pakistan went on goal scoring spree getting one after another goal. Junaid Manzoor, Rizwan Ali, Ali Aziz and Atif Mushtaq managed one goal each to see Developing Squad win easily.

With this victory Pakistan took the four-match series 3-0 with fourth ending up in a draw. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig(r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, secretary Asif Bajwa and other Olympians were also present on the occasion.

