Illegal stations, heavy renewal fees: Over 200 FM radios on verge of closure

ISLAMABAD: Heavy fees for renewal of licences threatens the future of over 200 FM radio stations working in the private sector.

This was said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA). It said the illegal radio stations were the main hurdle to the progress of broadcasting industry and demanded that the government take immediate measures to compensate the financial crunch faced by the private sector radio stations.

