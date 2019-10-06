‘Teachers are nation builders’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday paid tribute to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation-building.
In a message on the World Teachers' Day annually observed on October 5, the president said teachers were the builders of a nation. He viewed that no nation could progress without the services of the teachers. In connection with the day, the president called his Class-IV English teacher Dur-e-Shamim Musharraf and thanked her for the great service she has been rendering. He also expressed best wishes and prayed for her healthy and long life.
