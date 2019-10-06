close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

‘Teachers are nation builders’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday paid tribute to the teachers, on behalf of the whole nation, for their services in the nation-building.

In a message on the World Teachers' Day annually observed on October 5, the president said teachers were the builders of a nation. He viewed that no nation could progress without the services of the teachers. In connection with the day, the president called his Class-IV English teacher Dur-e-Shamim Musharraf and thanked her for the great service she has been rendering. He also expressed best wishes and prayed for her healthy and long life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad