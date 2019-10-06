Fazl being denied what Imran himself did: ex-PM

LAHORE :Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to reap what he is sowing now.

He sated this while talking to the media at the residence of PPP Senior Vice-President Aslam Gill where he expressing condolences on the death of his brother on Saturday.

To a question, he said Imran Khan staged sit-in in the Red Zone for 126 days but now Maulana Fazlur Rehman was being denied the right to stage a sit-in there. He said the government had no right to block the Azadi March by Maulana, adding that when the masses were pushed to the wall due to economic hardships, no amount of government force could stop them from taking to the streets. He said the PPP would support Maulana’s sit-in and he would host tea for the participants in sit-in in Gujjar Khan. However, to a question, he said the PPP was against the politics of lockdowns and sit-ins, but would continue to extend moral support to the Azadi March in principle.

He said the PPP would participate wholeheartedly in the Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called a meeting of the party’s core committee on Monday to decide about the participation in the march and take other important decisions.

To another question, he said, “We are responsible for the NAB law, since the PML-N had thought that only PPP would be caught in its net.”

He said NAB was a national institution and it should not be abolished in the larger national interest. However, he said, accountability should remain confined to accountability alone. He expressed sorrow that NAB was doing selective accountability at present. He said the PPP had always accepted the accountability and always worked for protecting the system.

He said the flood of price hike brought by the present government’s policies had not only crushed the masses but practically had vanished the middle class in Pakistan. He said all sections of society from small traders to the industrialists were hit hard by the PTI policies.