Players from 15 nations to feature in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ship

KARACHI: International players from 15 countries have confirmed their participation in two back-to-back SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships, which will be held at Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad from Monday (tomorrow).

Players who have confirmed participation are from Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Moldova.