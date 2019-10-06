close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
October 6, 2019

Players from 15 nations to feature in ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ship

Sports

P
PPI
October 6, 2019

KARACHI: International players from 15 countries have confirmed their participation in two back-to-back SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships, which will be held at Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad from Monday (tomorrow).

Players who have confirmed participation are from Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey, and Moldova.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports