Kashmir issue flash point in International politics: minister

FAISALABAD: Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has convincingly pleaded the case of Kashmiris of India Held Kashmir, who have been fighting for their right of self-determination for the last 70 years, said Minister of State for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi.

He was talking to newsmen after attending the youth leadership conference at Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here. He said that the prime minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly was very convincing, which moved the international community and now the Kashmir issue had become a flash point of international politics. He also appreciated the decision to set up an Islamic channel in collaboration with Turkey and Malaysia to dispel the negative image of Islam. The minister further said that Pakistan and India were atomic powers and any misadventure might trigger atomic war, which would not remain restricted to the two counties, but the entire world would have to bear its negative consequences.

He criticised negative politics of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that he had enjoyed perks for the last 35 years as the Kashmir Committee chairman, but did nothing for the cause of Kashmir. Regarding his so-called independence March, he said that the government would facilitate them as long as the protesters would abide by the rules. "We shall also provide them a container, but strict action will be taken if the protesters tried to create the law and order situation", he warned and said that we would face him politically and expose his misdeeds as he had failed to highlight the case of Kashmir.

Regarding Rana Sanaullah, the minister said that he was nabbed with strong proofs, which would be presented in competent court at an appropriate time. He said that the government was serious to strengthen the national economy, which had been hijacked by the looters and plunderers during the last decade. He said that the recent meetings of businessmen with Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would help resolve the problems being faced by the business community.

Earlier, addressing the conference, the minister said that Muslims had lost its leadership qualities as they failed to concentrate on education. He further clarified that the aim of education was not to learn English only, but to make a nation civilised. He laid special emphasis on the education of women. He said that despite using force, India had failed to suppress the independence struggle of Kashmiris. He said that people of Pakistan fully supported their Kashmiri brethren. GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq and others also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting regarding control of narcotics at the Commissioner Office, State Minister for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi expressed concern over drug trafficking and said that coordinated efforts by the departments concerned should be mobilised to control the menace. He said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a drug free country and multi-dimensional measures were being taken to root out the menace.

The meeting was attended by Commander Anti-Narcotics Punjab Brig Khalid Goraya, Commissioner Javed Mehmud Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, CPO Azhar Akram, ADCs Mian Aftab Ahmad, Asma Ejaz, Additional Commissioner Coordination Mehbub Ahmad, MPAs Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, District and Central Jail Superintendents Ali Akbar and Noor Hassan Bagela, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, Director Development Mahar Ramzan, ETO Altaf Cheema, Dr Bilal Ahmad and others.

HONEY PRODUCTION: The Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) has launched a new project to enhance production of honey by importing honey bees form Australia, disclosed AARI Director General Dr Abid Mahmood.

In a statement here, he said that the project had already been approved while funds had also been released to start work on it. He told that present honey bees were imported 20 years ago, which played an instrumental role in enhancing honey production of the country. "New imported bees would not only improve the quantity, but also quality of honey," he said and added that the honey would be of exportable quality and the country could earn precious foreign exchange by exporting it.

Dr Abid that the project had been launched in Potohar and Koh-e-Suleman regions where forests were found in abundance with unique and exotic varieties of flowers. He said that modern honeycombs would also be provided to the farmers free of cost under the project.