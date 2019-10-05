Customs seizes dozens of smuggled cellphones at airport

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Collectorate deployed at Jinnah International Airport have arrested three men who were smuggling iPhone 11 Pro and other cellular phones worth millions of rupees.

Muhammad Irfan, spokesman for the Customs, said on Friday that officials deployed at the International Departure were busy in checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff received credible information of a bid to smuggle cellphones via flight EK-604 Emirates Airline that came from Dubai. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained three passengers identified as Salahuddin, Siddiq Sikander and Muhammad Hussain.

The spokesman added that when the officials checked their luggage they found 46 iPhone-11, two Samsung cellphones, 15 laptops, nine smart watches (Apple) and nine EarPods, which were worth about Rs8.4 million approximately. The three suspects were arrested and booked in an FIR.